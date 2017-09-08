CBS Celebrates 50 Years Of The NFL Today

Ryan Mayer

Sunday morning pre-game studio shows have become as much a part of our football tradition as the games themselves. For CBS’s flagship show, The NFL Today, this season marks the 50th season of covering the league. The show originally debuted in a 15-minute template hosted by Frank Gifford, with the first episode airing on September 13th, 1964. Since then, the show has featured 43 different hosts, analysts and reporters including Brent Musburger, Irv Cross, former Miss America Phyllis George and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder.

This season, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson join host James Brown and analysts Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher on The NFL Today to break down each game every Sunday. See below how the show has evolved over the years, from its humble beginnings in 1964 to the hours-long production it has become today.