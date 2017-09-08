HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

Hurricane Jose Strengthens To Category 4, Eyes Islands Ravaged By Irma

CBS Local — According to the National Hurricane Center Hurricane Jose has officially been upgraded to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of over 150 miles per hour.

Currently Jose is just east of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean sea, but is poised to come dangerously close to, or hit, the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy, of which received the brunt of Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma earlier this week.

Barbuda, an island of just 1,800 people, sustained damage to 95 percent of its buildings and is largely without power and cell service.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates From CBS Miami

For Barbuda and the other islands in Jose’s path, the one-two punch of Irma and Jose could prove catastrophic if Jose’s path doesn’t change.

Currently, Jose is on track to venture out to sea to the east of the Bahamas, avoiding the United States entirely.

According to multiple reports, this is the first time in history there have been two hurricanes with sustained winds of over 150 miles per hour at the same time in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Katia, which is currently churning in the Gulf Of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 2 storm, and is expected to make landfall in Mexico in the state of Veracruz.

Irma, is expected to make landfall in South Florida late Saturday night or early Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.

Large swaths of South Florida have been given orders to evacuate, including all of the Florida Keys and many parts of Miami with a 10-plus foot storm surge and 150-plus mile per hour winds expected to wreak havoc on the state.

