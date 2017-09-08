Disney, Universal, Sea World Announce Park Closings As Hurricane Irma Nears

CBS Local — Hurricane Irma is taking dead aim at Florida this weekend, and while the greatest impact will be felt in the southern-most part of the state, Central Florida will feel the wrath of Irma as well.

Major theme parks located in Central Florida are planning on closing their doors for multiple days beginning Saturday evening, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

Here’s the complete list of theme park closures:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom theme parks are set to close at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Magic Kingdom and Epcot will close at 9 p.m. ET. Disney officials stated that the parks will remain closed through Monday.

Water parks Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach will close Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and will also remain closed through Monday.

End-of-night finales, including the “River of Light” at Animal Kingdom and “Happily Ever After” fireworks at Magic Kingdom have also been cancelled.

Universal’s parks are shutting their doors beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and will remain closed until Tuesday.

SeaWorld Orlando will close at 5 p.m. ET Saturday and will remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Aquatica Water Park will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Discovery Cove will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Legoland Florida and its water park will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Gatorland, located just South of Orlando, will be open Saturday and has not announced further closures.

Nearly every resort is offering free cancellations or alterations to stays and refunds for purchased tickets to events that have been cancelled.

Irma is projected to make landfall early Sunday morning, with tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains plaguing the state of Florida through much of Monday.

Residents have been urged to evacuate as Irma is expected to bring damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge to much of the region.