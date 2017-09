T-Mobile customers can binge-watch all the Netflix they want for free.

The mobile carrier will offer a free Netflix subscription for all T-Mobile One family plans with two or more lines.

T-Mobile customers can activate Netflix on their devices by calling or visiting the mobile carrier’s website starting on September 12. If you already have a Netflix subscription, T-Mobile will cover the cost of a standard subscription for you, saving nearly $120 a year, T-Mobile said.