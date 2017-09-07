No-Cook Dinner Recipes to Get You Through Irma

Hurricane Irma is quickly approaching Florida and many of us our hunkering down for a long and arduous weekend.
Sure, your pantry is full of canned goods, like a can-o-chili won’t get you too far if your power goes out. Plus, you have a fridge full of food that will go bad with electric. Not to worry, these recipes are here to get you and your family through this! Use what you have in your freezer, fridge and pantry to whip up some of these no-cook dinner recipes.
Caprese Avocado Toast
- Tomatoes
- Avocado
- Mozzarella
- Olive oil
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Bread
If you have power, toast your bread. If not, this recipe is still delicious. Cut your avocado, tomatoes and mozzarella into wedges. Layer them on your bread. Sprinkle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Southwestern Chopped Salad
- Tomatoes
- Avocado
- Canned corn
- Favorite dressing or Oil/Vinegar blend
- Lettuce
- Red onions
- Canned black beans
This one is super simple. Chop your lettuce and tomatoes and throw them into a bowl. Slice your avocado into wedges and onion into slivers. Add corn and beans to mix. Top with your favorite dressing or oil/vinegar and salt to taste.
Overnight Oats
- Old fashioned rolled oats (not instant)
- Greek yogurt
- Milk
- Chia seeds (necessary to absorb moisture)
- Honey or sweetener of your choice
- Fruit of your choice
- Mason jar
Add oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds and honey to jar. Put the lid on and shake. Add fruit and stir. Leave overnight. When your power is back up, you can speed the process up by leaving it in the fridge overnight.
Refrigerator Pickles
- Cucumber
- Kosher salt
- Chopped fresh dill
- White vinegar
- Maon jar
- Canned tuna, in water
- Celery
- Small onion
- Mayo or salad dressing
- Lemon juice
- Salt
- Pepper
- Bread
- Chickpeas
- Lemon juice
- Minced garlic
- Salt
- Olive oil
Mash chickpeas with fork or potato masher. Stir in lemon juice, minced garlic, touch of salt and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with sliced veggies, crackers or pita. Try the same recipe with black, kidney, and cannellini beans.
Veggie Noodles
- Veggie of choice (carrot, cucumber, beets, zucchini)
- Dressing of choice (oil/vinegar, soy sauce)
- Herbs of choice
- Spiralizer
Spiralize veggie into noodles or cut into ribbons with a veggie peeler, and then toss with dressing. Try Asian style with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, green onions and sesame seeds.