ISS Captures Dramatic Footage of Irma

Cameras on the International Space Station captured dramatic footage of Hurricane Irma as it made landfall in the Caribbean.

You can see the unbelievable footage in the video above. ⇑⇑

The ISS is seen passing the eye of the storm. With sustained winds of 185mph, it’s the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane on record. It is only the second time that a storm has been recorded maintaining such wind speeds for more than 24 hours.

Irma has wreaked devastation on a number of Caribbean islands as it churned along its path westwards.

