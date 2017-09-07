HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

Delta Flight Braves Irma for Quick Stop in Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Delta, irma
NEW YORK (AP) — A daring Delta Air Lines crew that flew in and out of Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma’s wind and rain approached is garnering kudos.

The flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 shared a radar image showing the plane heading into San Juan from New York just before noon Wednesday as the swirling storm was set to engulf the island.

The plane took off less than an hour later with a new group of passengers for the return trip to New York.

Radar images show it navigating a narrow path between Irma’s outer bands to escape the storm.

Delta executive Erik Snell praises the quick turnaround. He says meteorologists for the Atlanta-based airline worked with the flight crew and agreed that it was safe to fly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | September 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen