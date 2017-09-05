The 11 Most Nutritious Canned Foods

With Hurricane Irma nipping at our heels, Tampa Bay is stocking up on water, batteries and canned goods.

Of course, our first priority is safety and preparedness. In fact, we put together a Hurricane Prep post to help you and your family. Knowing what to buy is just as vital; not all canned goods are created equal. During a natural disaster, protein, energy and fiber are imperative to you and your family. It’s important to get the most bang for your buck. Here’s a list of the healthiest canned goods according to therichest.com.

Canned Tomatoes | Tomatoes contain lycopene which is a powerful antioxidant.

Canned Sardines | They have high levels of B-12, making them a great energy course.

Canned Salmon | Canned salmon is often preserved in fat making it a high calorie canned food which. This is vital when food needs to be rationed. Salmon is also high in protein and omega-3s.

Canned Pinto Beans | Beans are full of nutrients including vitamin B1, folate and protein and they’re easy to eat in emergencies.

Canned Prunes | Canned fruit is great in emergency situations. They’re full of fiber and vitamins.

Canned Chili | Chili can be the perfect food in a dire situation because it contains a mix of the nutrients your body needs: iron, protein, vitamin B, zinc, and fat.

Canned Tuna | This is a low-calorie, high-protein option that’s easy to eat.

Canned Spinach | Leafy greens are very important, especially in times when food is sparse.

Canned Figs | Figs are high in fiber and are known to have anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties.

Canned Lentils | Lentils are full of fiber and they can help stabilize your blood sugar.

Canned Coconut Milk | Coconut milk is high in the good fats our bodies need. Coconut milk is high is potassium so it can be hydrating in an emergency.

BONUS | Remember, staying hydrating is key, especially in emergency situations.

Hope this list helps!