School Fining Students For Being Late To Class

Filed Under: Chris Melore, students fined, talkers, tardiness

CBS Local — Students at a high school in Utah have a new reason to get to class on time each day: they’ll be keeping money in their pockets.

Stansbury High School in Salt Lake City has started cracking down on kids who are chronically late. According to reports, the students will first receive a warning for being late. A second offense will bring a $3 fine. The penalty goes up to $5 if the student continues to be tardy.

“What we’re really trying to target are those periods between classes where it’s a personal decision of whether you’re going to walk from class A to class B and be on time,” said Stansbury assistant principal Cody Reutzel. Stansbury’s principal Gailynn Warr added that the school only handed out warnings during the first week of the new lateness plan.

Although some parents agreed that the penalties would make their children more accountable, many argued against the sudden change.

“I think it’s just going to be a band-aid to an actual problem that could be resolved with different methods,” parent Julie Rae said. “There’s a lot of families out there that are economically stressed. They’re not going to be able to pay these fines,” added parent Brett Dennison.

Stansbury High says students who are fined can opt for a lunch detention or show a perfect attendance record for several weeks to avoid paying.

“We’re not after the money. We just want our kids to be in class,” said Principal Warr.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | September 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen