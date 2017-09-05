How To Prep For A Possible Hurricane Irma Hit

As Hurricane Irma strengthens to a category 5, Florida residents must prepare for the worst.

Now is the time to be sure you have what you need should Irma impact the Tampa Bay area later this week. Here is your Hurricane Checklist:

Have a Hurricane Kit prepared, complete with:

Flashlights & extra bulbs

Battery-operated radio

Battery-operated lanterns

Batteries

Matches

First aid kit

Duct tape

Rain gear

Clock (wind-up or battery-powered)

Plastic garbage bags

Fire extinguisher

Scissors

Can Opener

Clean clothes

Extra blankets

Heavy gloves

Prepare your Home by:

Remove outdoor items – grills, patio furniture, etc.

Trim dead branches from trees

Board up windows

Fill gas tanks and extra containers

Get extra cash

Move furniture away from windows

Store important documents in waterproof containers

Know your household Medical Needs and prepare a kit complete with:

Medic-alert tags

Insect-repellent sprays

Feminine hygiene items

Sunscreen

Soap

First aid kit

Prescription medication

Over-the-counter medication

Children’s medicine

Bandages

Adhesive tape

Antiseptic solution

Thermometer

Tweezers

If you have a Pet, prepare a kit for them complete with:

Water

Non-perishable food

Crate/carrier/tank

Leash (non-extendable)

Collar and/or harness

Blanket or pillow

Clean litter box

Updated shots and medical records

Microchip with up-to-date contant info

Any medications

Calming aids

Tags

Puppy training pads

Heartworm preventatives

Rain gear

Stay close to CBSTampa.com for the latest on Hurricane Irma.