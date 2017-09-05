How To Prep For A Possible Hurricane Irma Hit

As Hurricane Irma strengthens to a category 5, Florida residents must prepare for the worst.
Now is the time to be sure you have what you need should Irma impact the Tampa Bay area later this week. Here is your Hurricane Checklist:
Have a Hurricane Kit prepared, complete with:
- Flashlights & extra bulbs
- Battery-operated radio
- Battery-operated lanterns
- Batteries
- Matches
- First aid kit
- Duct tape
- Rain gear
- Clock (wind-up or battery-powered)
- Plastic garbage bags
- Fire extinguisher
- Scissors
- Can Opener
- Clean clothes
- Extra blankets
- Heavy gloves
Prepare your Home by:
- Remove outdoor items – grills, patio furniture, etc.
- Trim dead branches from trees
- Board up windows
- Fill gas tanks and extra containers
- Get extra cash
- Move furniture away from windows
- Store important documents in waterproof containers
Know your household Medical Needs and prepare a kit complete with:
- Medic-alert tags
- Insect-repellent sprays
- Feminine hygiene items
- Sunscreen
- Soap
- First aid kit
- Prescription medication
- Over-the-counter medication
- Children’s medicine
- Bandages
- Adhesive tape
- Antiseptic solution
- Thermometer
- Tweezers
If you have a Pet, prepare a kit for them complete with:
- Water
- Non-perishable food
- Crate/carrier/tank
- Leash (non-extendable)
- Collar and/or harness
- Blanket or pillow
- Clean litter box
- Updated shots and medical records
- Microchip with up-to-date contant info
- Any medications
- Calming aids
- Tags
- Puppy training pads
- Heartworm preventatives
- Rain gear
Stay close to CBSTampa.com for the latest on Hurricane Irma.