Natural disasters—a flood, hurricane, blizzard—often come with little or no warning. Stocking up now on the right nonperishable food items will help you weather the storm with less stress.

Here are the top 8 best foods to stockpile for an emergency.

Apples | They’re a durable fruit. We don’t often eat fruit in emergencies because they don’t last long, but they’re full of vitamins and nutrients.

Citrus Fruits | They’re full of vitamin C and can be very hydrating.

Avocados | They are the only fruit that provides healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. They’re a naturally nutrient-dense keeping you full in an emergency.

Tomatoes | They’re versatile and they contain beta-carotene which works as antioxidants to neutralize harmful free radicals in the blood.

Potatoes and Yams | These are long-lasting veggies and they’re nutrient rich. Potatoes and yams contain vitamin B6, potassium, copper, vitamin C, manganese, phosphorus, dietary fiber and more!

Cucumbers | Cucumbers produce energy and are a great source of vitamins.

Squash | Squash are durable and can take a beating. They’re also full of vitamins.

Hard Packaged Sausages | These are high protein foods that can last quite a long time. However, watch your sodium intake with these meats, especially during an emergency when water is scarce.