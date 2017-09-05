5 Incredible Things You Didn’t Know About Oreos

Did you know there’s a formula that has determined the optimal time for dunking your Oreo?
4 Second Dunk | It’s been scientifically tested that the optimal amount of time you should dunk your Oreo is 4 seconds!
Android Oreo | Android 8.0 is the Google phone’s new operating system and has officially been named Oreo.
Oreo Wonder Vault | The Oreo Wonder Vault is the magical place where they create Oreo flavors. The first Wonder Vault was discovered in New York City and is now roaming the country.
Double Stuf Study | According to a study conducted by a high school, Double Stuf Oreos only contain 1.86 x more cream than regular Oreos.
Oreo Celebs | Jaleel White and Brian Austin Green are among some of the celebs featured in Oreo commercials over the years.
