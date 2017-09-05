1 Dead, 13 Injured in Florida Crash Involving 22 Vehicles

Filed Under: Florida
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A crash that involved 22 vehicles killed one person, sent 13 others to hospitals and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Florida for several hours.The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that a tractor-trailer failed to stop and hit vehicles stopped due to a previous crash late Monday just south of the Florida-Georgia line.

Troopers said the crash involved three commercial vehicles. All of the southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked.

According to the report, none of the people taken to the hospital appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | September 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen