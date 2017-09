When it comes to finding an answer online, Google has become a go-to for many.

The tips and ideas one can find online are endless. But what exactly are people googling? Lifehacker.com took a look at the list of most googled how-to’s from 2004 to 2017. Here are the top 5:

Number 1 | How to tie a tie.

Number 2 | How to kiss.

Number 3 |How to get pregnant.

Number 4 | How to lose weight.

Number 5 | How to draw.

Which of these have you Googled?