Frighteningly, mugshots seem to be the new headshots!

Move aside Jeremy Meeks, and meet the newest hot mugshot from Mekhi Alante Lucky. The 20-year-old from North Carolina caught the attention of modeling agency St. Claire Modeling.

The agency is showing off their new star with photos featuring the man known now as “prison bae.”

Mekhi Lucky going from mugshot to modeling for St Claire Models is my favorite thing today! And he's from Raleigh, North Carolina ! pic.twitter.com/P6vHLkuahv — Gregory Askew 😁😁 (@_GregoryAskew) August 26, 2017

Luck was arrested in 2o16 for speeding and driven a stolen vehicle. It appears he has a record for assault and breaking and entering.