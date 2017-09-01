Anti-Trump Lipstick Raises Money for Charlottesville Victims

This anti-Trump lipstick brand is raising money for Charlottesville victims.

The brand is called Lipslut.They were founded by three college students in San Luis Obispo in response to the 2016 election. Their motto is “fashion, subversion, and a middle finger to the current sociopolitical landscape. By working hard towards solving the issues you care about, Lipslut is ready to help you make a statement.” The statement they’re making now is one aimed against President Donald Trump.

They vowed to donate 100% of profits from their anti-Trump lipstick to victims and local chapters of Black Lives Matter and the NAACP through the month of August. The matte, rosy, liquid lipstick sells for $19.95.

The brand also allows for donations to groups like Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the National Coalition Against Domestic Abuse.