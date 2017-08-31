Solange, Fall Out Boy Donating Gig Funds to Harvey Relief

Solange said she’s “committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

Fall Out Boy said all of the proceeds from their Nov. 7 show in Houston would go to Harvey relief. The Texas Tenors said they would donate all of the sales from their new single, “Rise,” to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast last Friday and lingered in the region for days, causing catastrophic flooding, killing at least 31 people and causing major disruption to the region’s energy sector.

