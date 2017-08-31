Solange, Fall Out Boy Donating Gig Funds to Harvey Relief

Filed Under: Harvey

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston native Solange and rock band Fall Out Boy are planning to donate proceeds from their concerts to help those affected by Tropical Depression Harvey.Solange said she’ll give all of the earnings from her Sept. 28 show in Boston to those affected by Harvey. The singer also said $3 from each ticket from her Oct. 3 show in New York would go to Harvey relief.

Solange said she’s “committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

Fall Out Boy said all of the proceeds from their Nov. 7 show in Houston would go to Harvey relief. The Texas Tenors said they would donate all of the sales from their new single, “Rise,” to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast last Friday and lingered in the region for days, causing catastrophic flooding, killing at least 31 people and causing major disruption to the region’s energy sector.

For complete Harvey coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/HurricaneHarvey

