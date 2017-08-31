From Bullock to DiCaprio, a Look at Stars’ Harvey Donations

— Leonardo DiCaprio, $1 million to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund
— Miley Cyrus, $500,000 to the American Red Cross, Best Friends, the Greater Houston Community Fund and other charities
— Solange, all earnings from her Sept. 28 show in Boston to those affected by Harvey, as well as $3 from each ticket from her Oct. 3 show in New York
— The Kardashian family, $250,000 each to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army
— Country singer Chris Young, $100,000 to the American Red Cross
— Fall Out Boy, all proceeds from their Nov. 7 show in Houston would go to Harvey relief
— Kevin Hart, $50,000 to the American Red Cross
— “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles, $50,000 to Random Acts
— The Chainsmokers, $30,000 to the American Red Cross
— Ellen DeGeneres, $25,000 to the American Red Cross and SPCA Texas
— D.J. Khaled, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
— Jennifer Lopez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
— Alex Rodriguez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
— Wendy Williams, $25,000 to the American Red Cross
— The Texas Tenors, all of the sales from their new single, “Rise,” to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.