From Bullock to DiCaprio, a Look at Stars’ Harvey Donations

— Leonardo DiCaprio, $1 million to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund

— Miley Cyrus, $500,000 to the American Red Cross, Best Friends, the Greater Houston Community Fund and other charities

— Solange, all earnings from her Sept. 28 show in Boston to those affected by Harvey, as well as $3 from each ticket from her Oct. 3 show in New York

— The Kardashian family, $250,000 each to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army

— Country singer Chris Young, $100,000 to the American Red Cross

— Fall Out Boy, all proceeds from their Nov. 7 show in Houston would go to Harvey relief

— Kevin Hart, $50,000 to the American Red Cross

— “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles, $50,000 to Random Acts

— The Chainsmokers, $30,000 to the American Red Cross

— Ellen DeGeneres, $25,000 to the American Red Cross and SPCA Texas

— D.J. Khaled, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Jennifer Lopez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Alex Rodriguez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Wendy Williams, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— The Texas Tenors, all of the sales from their new single, “Rise,” to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.