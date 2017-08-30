Tough Sea Turtle Returned to Ocean Off Florida Keys

The sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle named for the actor and martial artist was released Monday evening.

Turtle named Chuck Norris released in Florida Keys https://t.co/FWDKMbwzlY pic.twitter.com/kbiZBUwGRe — WPTV (@WPTV) August 30, 2017

It was rescued in March off the Lower Keys by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers after it suffered a severe boat strike.

Officers who transported the turtle to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon told staff there “to pick the toughest-sounding name” they could, because the reptile had a lot to overcome to get better.

Chuck Norris was fitted with orthopedic plates to stabilize its shell.

Additional treatment included broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, lactulose and a diet of squid and fish.

___

Online: The Turtle Hospital, http://turtlehospital.org