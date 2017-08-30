‘Supernatural’ Stars Raise Funds to Help with Hurricane Relief

Filed Under: Harvey, Supernatural

Actors from the long-running CW show Supernatural are raising funds to help with Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Following the natural disaster that hit the Lone Star State, Jensen Ackles’ Texas-based Family Business Beer Company and Misha Collins’ Random Acts charity have joined forces to launch a campaign to raise money.

In addition, Jared Padalecki and Richard Speight, Jr. have helped by promoting the campaign. The full campaign has now raised more than $213,000! Ackles gives a bit more information in the Instagram video below.

#hurricaneharvey #spnfamily

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

If you’d like to help, follow THIS LINK to donate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen