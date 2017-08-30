‘Supernatural’ Stars Raise Funds to Help with Hurricane Relief

Actors from the long-running CW show Supernatural are raising funds to help with Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

$65K in raised funds. #SPNFamily…🙏🏼 Texas Flood and Hurricane Relief | Created by Family Business Beer Company https://t.co/IlMj8PuXyu — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) August 28, 2017

Following the natural disaster that hit the Lone Star State, Jensen Ackles’ Texas-based Family Business Beer Company and Misha Collins’ Random Acts charity have joined forces to launch a campaign to raise money.

In addition, Jared Padalecki and Richard Speight, Jr. have helped by promoting the campaign. The full campaign has now raised more than $213,000! Ackles gives a bit more information in the Instagram video below.

#hurricaneharvey #spnfamily A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

If you’d like to help, follow THIS LINK to donate.