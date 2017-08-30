Conor McGregor May Be Beaten by Floyd Mayweather Again

Filed Under: Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s dream of topping Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes is probably going to be foiled by a familiar foe.

The Irish MMA star said last month that he wanted to beat Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to the top of the Forbes list. McGregor’s reported $30 million payday for going 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday will go some way to achieving this. But to match Mayweather’s reported $300 million from the fight, the Irishman still has a long way to go.

McGregor’s biggest UFC payday to date was $3 million for his 2016 battle with Nate Diaz, according to MMA Weekly. Simple math shows that McGregor would have to participate in 67 matches with the same payday to reach Mayweather.

