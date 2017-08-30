6 Fun Fall Activities Your Dog Will Love

Leaves change color, weather gets crisper and your pooch gets antsy!
Fall is the perfect time to grab your pup and go play. We have 6 activities that your doggo will love to do during the fall, and so will you.
Pumpkin Picking | Curious canines will love scouring through a pumpkin patch.
Playing Football in the Yard | Most dogs love playing catch, and this one is sure to tucker them out.
Jumping in Piles of Leaves | We don’t have many leaves here in Florida, but work with what you can.
Going for a Hike | A dog is the perfect companion for a long hike.
Shopping for a Halloween Costume | Dressing your pooch up for Halloween may seem ridiculous, but it can be so cute!
Riding in a Canoe | Many dogs love water, and this is a great way to enjoy the water in the cooler months.