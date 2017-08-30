6 Fun Fall Activities Your Dog Will Love

Pumpkin Picking | Curious canines will love scouring through a pumpkin patch.

Playing Football in the Yard | Most dogs love playing catch, and this one is sure to tucker them out.

Jumping in Piles of Leaves | We don’t have many leaves here in Florida, but work with what you can.

Going for a Hike | A dog is the perfect companion for a long hike.

Shopping for a Halloween Costume | Dressing your pooch up for Halloween may seem ridiculous, but it can be so cute!

Last year I bought myself a hotdog costume and my dog loved it so this year I did a thing……………… pic.twitter.com/6Yci9M4AID — Smith, Lisa (@smithcommalisa) August 29, 2017

Riding in a Canoe | Many dogs love water, and this is a great way to enjoy the water in the cooler months.