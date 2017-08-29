With This New App, A Selfie Could Detect Cancer

Filed Under: Health

A smartphone app developed at the University of Washington may help detect diseases like pancreatic cancer and hepatitis.

A collaboration between medical doctors and computer science engineers at the University of Washington has just resulted in an app called BiliScreen. By gathering information from a selfie, BiliScreen can determine if a person has jaundice before it’s visible to the naked eye, an indicator that bilirubin levels are elevated. Too much bilirubin n the blood stream can be a symptom of many medical conditions, including hepatitis and pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of only 9%, partly because there are no non-invasive ways to detect the disease and catch tumors before they spread to other organs. In a small, early study of BiliScreen, the app able to correctly identify cases of concern 89.7% of the time. The developers are continuing to test and fine-tune BiliScreen with a larger population of subjects.

Their hope is that individuals will use BiliScreen to test themselves at home and potentially catch any medical problems early.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen