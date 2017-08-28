Oldest White Supremacist Site Shut Down After Complaint

By JAY REEVES, Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The founder of the internet’s oldest white supremacist site says he’s trying to get back online after having his operations shut down following complaints that it promotes hatred and is linked to dozens of murders.
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law says the shutdown followed complaints it filed with the company linking the site to hate speech. The committee says users of stormfront.org have been implicated in more than 100 murders.