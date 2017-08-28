Oldest White Supremacist Site Shut Down After Complaint

Filed Under: white-supremacist

By JAY REEVES, Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The founder of the internet’s oldest white supremacist site says he’s trying to get back online after having his operations shut down following complaints that it promotes hatred and is linked to dozens of murders.

Don Black, a former Ku Klux Klan leader who has operated stormfront.org since 1995, said Monday he didn’t receive any warning before Network Solutions, the leading company that registers website names, shut down the site Friday.Black says his site had more than 300,000 registered users, and traffic has been going up since a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law says the shutdown followed complaints it filed with the company linking the site to hate speech. The committee says users of stormfront.org have been implicated in more than 100 murders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen