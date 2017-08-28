Martin Luther King Jr. Statue Unveiled in Atlanta

Filed Under: Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA (AP) — A statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has been installed on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta.

The statue’s unveiling Monday came more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project. A replica of the nation’s Liberty Bell tolled three times before the 8-foot (2.44-meter) bronze statue was unveiled on the 54th anniversary of King’s “I have a dream” speech at the march on Washington.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said her father gave the nation a sense of hope a time of turmoil, and his statue can serve a similar purpose today.

She and other members of the slain civil rights leader’s family were on hand for the ceremony, along with Gov. Nathan Deal and many Georgia state’s political leaders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen