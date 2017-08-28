Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help

CBS Local (CBS) — As Hurricane Harvey continues to dump historic amounts of rain on the flood-ravaged Houston area, consider donating to any of these organizations that are helping to raise money for aid and services in the wake of the disaster:

The American Red Cross set up a page for Hurricane Harvey relief donations. The organization has been providing shelters, supplies, and volunteers on the ground.

Help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Visit https://t.co/IwTsENcx2z, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/r4qSn8byXj — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 26, 2017

Online giant Amazon announced this morning it’s matching donations – up to $1 million – for the Red Cross.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner put together a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through theGreater Houston Community Foundation. If you would rather send a gift to help aid Houstonians, a list of acceptable items and instructions can be found here.

Houston Texans defensive end J. J. Watt has started a YouCaring page that takes donations large and small to put toward assistance for Houston. It has a goal of $500,000.

“The people of Houston are very resilient,” Watt told CBS This Morning. “The people are always willing to help each other, and that’s why we started the fundraiser, that’s why we’ve started this situation, so we can get the help that these people need. There’s going to be families that need to be put back together, there’s going to be communities that need help rebuilding their homes, their parks, everything, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The initial 200k was raised in less than 2 hours.

I have now raised the goal to 500k.

Your support is phenomenal!https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

The Salvation Army has an Emergency Disaster Services arm that is taking donations to help Harvey victims.

Give relief to those affected by #HurricaneHarvey

• Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

• Text "STORM" to 51555

• Donate online at https://t.co/Tr6pwCDM4n pic.twitter.com/KYkx87gOBU — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) August 25, 2017

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies is a group that helps disabled people. They are asking for donations as they work to help older adults and those with disabilities in the flood zone.

Catholic Charities USA has set up a page to aid in long term recovery after the Hurricane Harvey disaster.

Support our disaster relief efforts for #HurricaneHarvey & related floods. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to donate. pic.twitter.com/IAn1jP0keT — CatholicCharitiesUSA (@CCharitiesUSA) August 26, 2017

Austin Pets Alive!, a no-kill animal shelter, has set up a website for donations in the wake of the hurricane and flooding. They’re raising money to help shelters in the direct line of Harvey.

We are working to save as many animals as possible. Here's the latest from us #APAHarvey https://t.co/h3iQOCNOcW pic.twitter.com/QuNjpAhkaC — Austin Pets Alive! (@austinpetsalive) August 27, 2017

Direct Relief is an organization working with local health and emergency providers, and you can donate to them here. They have already made $100 million worth of medical supplies available after the disaster.

.@DirectRelief Makes $100 Million in Medical Inventories Available to Assist Texas in Aftermath of Hurricane #Harvey https://t.co/mxa9EM6OEW — Direct Relief (@DirectRelief) August 28, 2017

The Houston Food Bank has said they will reopen to provide disaster relief ASAP. In the meantime, you can donate here.

When @pinkspizza found out staff members stayed behind at HFB to keep an eye on #hurricaneharvey, they delivered warm pizza. Thanks Pinks! — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) August 26, 2017

The Texas Diaper Bank works to meet the basic needs of babies, disabled children, and older adults. They said they are in need of cash and diaper donations to help families displaced due to flooding and hurricane damage–you can donate here.

