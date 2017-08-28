Drink Recipes For Your Labor Day Get Together

By Merissa Principe

This Labor Day, get ready to top-off the end of summer with these five top notch cocktails. Serve up your spirits in style this weekend as we break down, step by step, the trendiest drinks of the season as well as new twists on a few classics. Whatever your plans may be, we can guarantee you’ll be the toast of the town with these recipes! All that’s left to do is pull up a chair, pop the bottles and say cheers to a sweet summer.

Aperol Spritz

Ingredients

3 parts prosecco

2 parts aperol

1 dash soda

ice and a slice of orange

Directions

Combine the Prosecco, Aperol, soda and ice together in a wine glass. Garnish with an orange and serve!

Radler

Ingredients

1 part pale ale beer

1 part lemonade

Directions

In a beer mug fill half the glass with a pale ale and the other half with lemonade. Serve cold and enjoy!

Frosé

Ingredients

1 750 ml bottle rosé ( choose a heavy, dry rosé that looks darker than the others )

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 cups of strawberries, sliced (plus more for garnish, optional)

1/4 cup of vodka

2 tablespoons of grenadine

Directions

Pour the wine into two individual ice cube trays and freeze, and 6-8 hours. The wine will not completely freeze due to the alcohol content. In a blender pitcher, combine the sugar and strawberries together and let sit for 10 minutes. Add the vodka, grenadine, and rosé ice cube o the strawberries and sugar and blend until smooth. You can add more plain ice to reach desired consistency. Optional: Garnish with a strawberry. Divide amongst glasses and serve!

Sparkling Peach Vodka Soda

Ingredients

1/2 can of Izze peach sparkling soda

peach juice

2 ounces of vodka

fresh peach slices

Directions

Add 1/2 can of The Izze sparkling peach soda to a cocktail class. In the same glass, add the vodka of your choosing. Next, add a few ice cubes and fill the rest of the glass with peach juice. Cut up a few peach slices and add to your cocktail. Enjoy!

Mango Mojito’s

Ingredients

1 teaspoon sugar

5 mint leaves

1/2 lime, juiced

2 ounces rum

4 ounces mango nectar

1 cup ice

Directions

In a cocktail glass combine the sugar, mint leaves, rum and lime juice. Muddle the ingredients, with a muddler or the back of a wooden spoon, together until the sugar starts to dissolve and the mint leaves are bruised. Next, add in the ice and top with mango nectar. Stir to combine and serve with lime wedge and spring of mint to garnish.

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places.