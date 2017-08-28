Did Taylor Swift Mock Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery?

Taylor Swift debuted her new music video for Look What You Made Me Do Sunday at MTV’s VMAs, and the backlash keeps coming.

Swift is facing scrutiny for appearing to mock Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. In the video, Sift is sitting in a bathtub and wearing jewelry. Some suggest that this image draws from the Paris incident when Kardashian was tied-up, gagged with duct tape, put in a bathtub and had millions of dollars worth of jewelry stollen from her.

kim kardashian: is threatened & held at gunpoint, tied in a bathtub, has expensive jewelry stolen, terrified for her life.

taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/U5PeQF13OJ — ℊ (@starrynigts) August 28, 2017

Y'all think @taylorswift13 had the scene with the bathtub of diamonds in reference to the Kim Kardashian's robbery 👀 or is that just me — selena (@OhSelenaMaria) August 28, 2017

Gun…jewelry…bathtub

This is so wrong- Taylor swift recreating Kim Kardashian Paris robbery #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs pic.twitter.com/J0XQxdtXer — ㅤ123 (@ifnddj) August 28, 2017

Critics say revenge doesn’t suit Swift and think she’s being insensitive. Swift’s camp is yet to speak out about the matter.