This Is the Ultimate Dream House for LEGO Fans

Start booking your tickets to Billund, Denmark for this fall… the LEGO House is coming!

The LEGO House is set to open in the toy company’s hometown on September 28th. There’s plenty to explore inside, including exhibitions, three restaurants, a LEGO shop and rooftop terraces. Of course, the House looks like it was made out of the toy bricks and was designed by architect Bjarke Ingels. The “Experience Zones” feature pools of LEGO bricks, robots, cityscapes, cars and trains.

Tickets are 199 DKK (about $32), but children two and under can enter for free.