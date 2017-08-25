The Latest: RNC Resolution Condemns White Supremacists

12:25 p.m.

The Republican National Committee has unanimously approved a resolution denouncing white supremacist groups without criticizing President Donald Trump, who waffled in his own statements in the wake of the deadly clash in Virginia this month.

The resolution asserts, “Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists and others are repulsive, evil and have no fruitful place in the United States.”

While the vote was unanimous, some members had grumbled that the resolution was unnecessary and suggested the party reflected unnecessary defensiveness.

But the resolution was a priority for Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who said condemning violence was an American issue, not a Republican or Democratic one.

A woman was killed at the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters.