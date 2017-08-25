Taylor Swift Addresses Haters With New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift is coming for her haters with a mad, bad, edgy new single that she dropped late last night.

Swift released “Look What You Made Me Do,” a pop track in which she takes aim at unnamed subjects who have tried to bring her down, singing “Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours.”

It’s been quite a year for Swift, between her public break-up with long time boyfriend Calvin Harris, a high-profile court case and what seems to be like a never ending feud with the Kardasian-West family. It’s no surprise that Ms. Swift is taking aim at her foes while ditching her sweet, pop-star persona.

What do you think of the new single?

