Mayweather vs McGregor: Everything you Need to Know

The ‘fight of the century’ is finally upon us. Here is everything you need to know:

Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor will face off on Saturday, August 26th. The highly-anticipated event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main fight is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM (local time.) Fans will be able to order the fight at ShowtimePPV.com and through the Showtime PPV mobile application.

Pay-per-view revenues in the US could reach a whopping $400 million.

Now let’s talk McGregor vs. Mayweather prize money. Mayweather is expected to make at least $150 million, while McGregor will have to ‘settle’ for $75 million.

Who are you rooting for in the ‘fight of the century?’