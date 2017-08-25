Mayweather vs McGregor: Everything you Need to Know

Filed Under: Mayweather vs McGregor

The ‘fight of the century’ is finally upon us. Here is everything you need to know:

Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor will face off on Saturday, August 26th. The highly-anticipated event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main fight is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM (local time.) Fans will be able to order the fight at ShowtimePPV.com and through the Showtime PPV mobile application.

Pay-per-view revenues in the US could reach a whopping $400 million.

Now let’s talk McGregor vs. Mayweather prize money. Mayweather is expected to make at least $150 million, while McGregor will have to ‘settle’ for $75 million.

Who are you rooting for in the ‘fight of the century?’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen