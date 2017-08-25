Kylie Jenner Bares ALL in First Ever Nude Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner has passed a new threshold that she can never take back.

The 20 year old reality star had her first ever nude photo shoot. The photos are racy, obviously, but also pretty tasteful, considering.

The youngest of the Karadshian family left a little to the imagination, but not much. In her latest photo shoot with V Magazine, Jenner was technically clothed, wearing sheer gowns.

It may be hard to believe, but this is Jenner’s first nude photo shoot. She has done topless before, but in Jenner’s own words, “This shoot was different. That was actually my first super nude shoot.”

Jenner went on to explain that the shoot gave her a new found confidence. This begs the question, now that she’s past that ‘nude’ hump, will she go even sexier in her posts?