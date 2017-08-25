It’s a Date | September 2017

Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!

September, 2017

Tampa Salsa Bachata Festival | September 1st – 4th TSBF is a celebration of Latin culture through live music and dance. Top dance artists in the world of both Salsa & Bachata will perform and teach during this event at Hilton Tampa Downtown. More info: tampasalsabachata.com

| September 1st – 4th Summer of Rum Festival | Saturday, September 2nd Drink a variety of rum drinks while enjoying live music from Shaggy and the Baha Men at Curtis Hixon Park. Tickets start at just $17. More info: www.summerofrumfest.com

| Saturday, September 2nd Rock the Yacht R&B Soul Party | Saturday, September 2nd Enjoy live music from the Bus Stop Band while floating on the Bay aboard the Yacht StarShip. Tickets start at $30. More info: www.yachtstarship.com

| Saturday, September 2nd 6th Annual Fall Stampede, Presented by Chick-Fil-A | Saturday, September 9th from 6a-11a Benefiting the Children’s Cancer Center, this event at Curtis Hixon Park includes a 5K Run, 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk, a Mascot Race and a post-race party including Chick-fil-A food, games, and great prizes. More info: childrenscancercenter.org

| Saturday, September 9th from 6a-11a SPIFFS Island Night & Luau | Saturday, September 9th from 7p-11p Spend an evening at the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club with a Polynesian show featuring fire dancers, authentic luau buffet, and dancing all to benefit the St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society. More info: www.spiffs.org

| Saturday, September 9th from 7p-11p Food Truck Rally – St. Pete Asian Lantern Festival | Friday, September 15th from 6p-10p Head to Port St. Pete for the inaugural Asian Lantern Festival and food truck rally. Enjoy food from I WANNA WOK, Smokin Bowls, Flip’n Tasty Filipino Food Truck and many more. More info: facebook.com

| Friday, September 15th from 6p-10p Adventure Coast Expo | September 23rd & 24th The non-profit Hernando County Fairgrounds will host this expo complete with gun & rifle shows, fishing shows, motor bike shows, an ATV obstacle course, paint ball and so much more! Proceeds go to benefit the non-profit Fairgrounds. More info: hernandofairgrounds.com

| September 23rd & 24th Sunrise Run & Family Fun Day | Saturday, September 26th at 7a Challenge yourself to a 5k, 1 Mile Run/Walk or Volley Ball Tournament at Vinoy Park. Stay for the day and enjoy a concert in the park, a children’s art tent, games, inflatables, praise music and more. More info: facebook.com

| Saturday, September 26th at 7a Plant City Main Street Food Truck Rally | Friday, September 29th from 5p-9p Head to Downtown Historic Plant City for a food truck rally featuring Boom Boom Box, Craving Donuts, Rolling with my Hoagies, In the Middle Food Truck and many more. More info: tampabayfoodtruckrally.com

| Friday, September 29th from 5p-9p Friday Concerts in the Park | Head to Water Works Park in Tampa every Friday at 7p for FREE concerts. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck. Leashed dogs allowed. More info: www.tampasdowntown.com

| Head to Water Works Park in Tampa every Friday at 7p for FREE concerts. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck. Leashed dogs allowed.

Be sure to check our It’s a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event! Share your upcoming event with us at itsadatetampa@gmail.com.