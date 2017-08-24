Watch: ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 29 Amazing Moments

Filed Under: Amazing Race, Only CBS, Phil Keoghan

The Amazing Race wrapped up its 29th season earlier this summer. This latest season saw 11 teams of strangers travel all over the world with the hopes of securing the coveted 1 million dollar grand prize. When the dust settled, it was the team of Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanary that stood victorious.

This season was filled with too many memorable moments to count, but Amazing Race Host Phil Keoghan and E.P./Co-Creator Elise Doganieri did their best to bring you their picks for season 29’s Most Amazing Moments.

#1- 22 Complete Strangers Lining Up At The Starting Point

#2- Sao Paolo Window Washing

#3- Delivering Desks To School Children In Zanzibar

#4- Building Ladles In Tanzania

#5- Helicopter Jumping In Norway

#6- Boat Ride On Lake Como In Italy

#7- Gondola Sing-A-Long In Venice

#8- Preparing Kokoretsi In Athens

#9- Scott Faces His Fear

