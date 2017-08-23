Pence Visits Venezuelan Exiles in Florida Amid Uproar

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press

Pence will meet Wednesday with Venezuelan community leaders and activists who say President Nicolas Maduro’s increasingly authoritarian regime is to blame for the worsening conditions.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio will also join Pence in Doral, the exile enclave.

President Donald Trump’s explosive remarks earlier this month that he would not rule out a “military option” in Venezuela came two days before Pence had previously scheduled his Latin America tour.

The vice president traveled to Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Panama to rally friends in the hemisphere, but switched to damage control in a region scarred by past U.S. invasions.