Avocado Seed Husks Might Have Medical Uses

Americans consume about 1.9 billion pounds of avocado a year. The fruit has evolved from the “alligator pear” delicacy to the most pinned food on Pinterest.

Scientists who study avocados usually focus on the fruit’s flesh, but a team of researchers found surprising benefits in a part that’s usually tossed. Researchers ground 300 dried avocado seed husks into powder and extracted the oil and wax. Chemical analysis showed the oil had more than 100 compounds. Some might slow the growth of tumor cells and reduce cholesterol buildup. The wax has chemicals like those used to make medical devices and cosmetics.

From here, the researchers want to use their discovery to make new medications.