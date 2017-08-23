7 Labor Day Facts You Probably Don’t Know

Labor Day is right around the corner. For many Americans, Labor Day is a chance to stay home from work, relax with friends and enjoy the waning days of summer. But how much do you really know about this annual holiday?
Here are seven facts you probably don’t know about the American Labor Day.
- The first unofficial Labor Day in the U.S. was held in 1882 in New York City.
- Oregon was the first state to recognize Labor Day as a holiday in 1887.
- Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894.
- Labor Day is the unofficial end of hot dog season. It is estimated that Americans consume over 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
- The idea that you can’t wear white after Labor Day originated from the upper class, who saw Labor Day as the end of their summer cottage season. As a result, it was time to put away their lighter white colored clothing in favor of their formal work attire for the coming months.
- New York City still hosts a Labor Day Parade, 20 blocks north of the original route from 1882.
- Labor Day actually traces its origins back to Canada, who have celebrated their own Labour Day since 1872.