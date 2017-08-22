Tiger Woods, Katharine McPhee Declare Legal War Over Nude Photo Hacks

Tiger Woods and Katharine McPhee have been hacked, private nude photos have surfaced, and their lawyers are vowing to destroy anyone who posts them.

Wood’s former girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, was hacked and photos from her phone were leaked to the web. The photos are nude and graphic.

Woods is working with attorney Michael Holtz of Lavely & Singer to threaten legal action if the photos aren’t removed.

Katharine McPhee was victim to this hack and has hired a lawyer, as well. She plans to take the same legal action against the site.

Photos of Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were leaked, as well. They have not yet taken legal action against the site.