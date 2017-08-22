The Takeover: 2017 Summer Movies Recap

The summer movie season of 2017 is officially over. All the summer tent pole films have been replaced by back to school functions and the start of football season. On the edition of The Takeover, T.M. takes a look back at the winners and losers at the movies during the summer of 2017. Find out what was the biggest disappointment, who was the scene stealer and what was the best movie of the summer by watching the video above.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!