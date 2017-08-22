Rapper Mystikal Surrenders on Rape Charge in Louisiana

Filed Under: Mystikal
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The rapper Mystikal has surrendered to authorities in Louisiana, where he faces a sexual assault charge.

KSLA-TV video-recorded the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, as he entered the Caddo Correctional Center in northwest Louisiana on Monday.

Tyler was wanted on a warrant listing a charge of first-degree rape.

KSLA reported that the allegation stems from an occurrence at a Shreveport casino last October. Online booking records show Tyler was in the correctional center as of Monday afternoon.

Tyler was released from a Louisiana prison in 2010 after serving six years for sexual battery and extortion.

Roy Maughan Jr., a Baton Rouge lawyer who represents Tyler in some matters, said he was uncertain whether counsel has been retained for the current case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen