POTUS Lays Out New Strategy For War In Afghanistan

President Donald Trump’s new strategy for the war in Afghanistan calls for more troops and erases any timetables.

The Afghan war, now in its 16th year, is the longest war in American history. The President’s plan, for the moment, seems to be something all Republicans can agree about.

During his speech on Monday night, Trump said he would boost the number of American troops in Afghanistan, but wouldn’t specify by how many. He also didn’t determine what conditions would signal a victory. He did say that Afghanistan will have to carry the heaviest load in securing its future. He said, “We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists.”

Republicans hailed his speech and new strategy.

I commend @POTUS's new strategy for #Afghanistan. We must move past last admin's failed policy of postponing defeat. https://t.co/ExDC4JqkHi pic.twitter.com/zZGqrkSD9i — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 22, 2017

Democrats did not agree. Nancy Pelosi released a statement criticizing the president saying, “…declaring an open-ended commitment of American lives with no accountability to the American people.”