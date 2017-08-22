Movie Review: Good Time

If you go by box office numbers, odds are most people haven’t noticed the transformation Robert Pattinson has made as a performer in films like The Rover and The Lost City of Z. The english actor has proved to be a chameleon recently on-screen shedding the mopey vampire persona that made him famous in the Twilight franchise and showing off some serious acting skills in his most recent work. His new film Good Time, directed by the Safdie Brothers further shows Pattinson’s range delivering a complex character to watch as his life becomes chaos due to his own criminal actions.

Good Time feels like the gritty street dramas of the 1970s wrapped up in a modern-day package with an electronic musical score that captures the frenetic vibe of the film. The easiest comparison would be to 1973’s Mean Streets, which is completely justified even though the subject matter does differ. The film focuses on small time New York City bank robber Connie Nikas (Pattinson) and his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) who has special needs. When the film first starts, you immediately get the idea that Connie would do anything for his brother to keep him by his side. This includes having Nick accompany him during his robberies, which leads to Nick being incarcerated. Fearing for his brother’s well-being considering his condition, Connie goes on a wild topsy-turvy night in order to free his brother from prison by any means necessary.

Pattinson and the talented Safdie Brothers takes the audience on a frantic and thrilling ride the second Good Time starts. Viewers are thrown into strange and intense situations ranging from doctor’s offices, bank robberies and stranger’s apartments. Pattinson is amazing playing a guy you feel one way about when the film starts, but by the end of Good Time you have an entirely different view of Connie and his actions. He’s a charming crook and he sometimes dupes you as an audience member just like he does to the characters he meets on his quest to free his brother. Pattinson definitely shines going full selfish creep mode as he wreaks havoc in everyone’s life he encounters on the dark and dirty streets of New York City.

The only negative in Good Time would be the film’s abrupt ending. After watching Connie dodge the law while trying to score any kind of cash he can get his hands on, the film comes to a screeching halt to make viewers understand how you should really feel about Pattinson’s character and his actions over the course of the film. The pace is so intense throughout Good Time and to see it end on such a quiet note is somewhat of a letdown. Still even with the lackluster ending, Robert Pattinson’s performance is so strong and enthralling that it makes up for the soft conclusion.

Overall, I give Good Time 3 out of 4 stars.

