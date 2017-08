Project Scorpio finally has its real name, Xbox One X.

This is the latest evolution of Microsoft’s Xbox console. The console was officially name during Microsoft’s E3 2017 keynote on stage by Xbox chief, Phil Spencer. Spencer touted the new console’s ability to play games in native 4K, often at 60 frames per second.

The Xbox One X will be the most powerful ever created with 12GB of GDDR5 memory and 326GB/s of memory bandwidth.

What will the new console set you back? A mere $499!