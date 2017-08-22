Barron Trump Slammed For His Casual Wardrobe

Eleven-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, has found himself at the center of a clothing controversy.

A recent post from the conservative blog The Daily Caller called out Barron for what the author said was his too-casual style. The article, titled “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House,” says: “His dad is always looking dapper and his mom has become a worldwide fashion icon since becoming first lady. The youngest Trump doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.”

Most would view his behavior as a kid being a kid. Chelsea Clinton, who was only a few years older than Barron when her father Bill Clinton was president, Tweeted in support of the youngest Trump.

Chelsea Clinton is defending 11-year-old Barron Trump after after a conservative site criticized the way he dresses: https://t.co/AD9Qp0k9Ns pic.twitter.com/GkdODZRW7p — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 22, 2017