The president and first lady appeared on the White House’s Truman Balcony, equipped with solar eclipse glasses today, August 21st.

They were soon joined by their 11-year-old son, Barron. The Trumps watched the rare and total solar eclipse along with millions of other Americans across the country.

As their time on the balcony went on, Trump did the unthinkable. He looked directly at the sun without his protective eyewear.

Aaaaaand here's your photo of Trump looking straight at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/5vv6sVTDIl — Stefan Marolachakis (@stefanmymind) August 21, 2017

Yikes!