Judge Refuses To Delay Trial For Would-Be Solar Eclipse Watcher

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Solar Eclipse, talkers

CBS Local — A federal judge in Florida has refused to delay a case because a member of the prosecution wanted to view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. According to reports, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, planned to travel to another state to view the total solar eclipse.

Agent Chad Horst was reportedly scheduled to testify against an individual facing federal firearms charges. Judge Steven Merryday issued a three-page ruling on the prosecution’s request in which he heavily quoted the Carly Simon song, “You’re So Vain.”

“When an indispensable participant, knowing that a trial is imminent, pre-pays for some personal indulgence, that participant, in effect, lays a bet,” Judge Merryday wrote in his decision. “This time, unlike Carly Simon’s former suitor, whose ‘horse, naturally, won,’ this bettor’s horse has — naturally — lost. The motion is denied,” he added.

The judge also downplayed the event, saying the eclipse is no longer a “mysterious, supernatural, foreboding or ominous” astrological event. Merryday continued by stating that there were reportedly six other opportunities to view an eclipse in this decade.

The eclipse’s path of totality, where the sun is nearly completely covered by the moon, covered a 70-mile-wide lane that cut across 12 states from Oregon to South Carolina.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen