Funeral Services Set for 2 Florida Officers Fatally Shot

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Funerals for two police officers who were fatally shot in Florida have been scheduled for Thursday.

The Kissimmee Police Department said Monday that services for Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard will be held at the First Baptist Church in Orlando.

The officers were shot Friday night in a neighborhood known for drug activity. Police say Everett Miller fired on the two officers after he got into a scuffle with one of them. He was later arrested at a bar.

Miller faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Baxter. Authorities have not said what charges he could face for Howard’s death.

He was denied bond during a hearing on Sunday.

Kissimmee is located south of the theme park hub of Orlando, Florida.

