South Korea’s President Says ‘There Won’t Be Another War’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he’s still willing to take a diplomatic approach with North Korea to help resolve the ongoing conflict.

During a news conference on Thursday he said, “I can confidently say there will not be a war again on the Korean Peninsula.” Tension on the Peninsula has been high for weeks. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been in a war of words with President Donald Trump and both sides have threatened military action.

Moon is working to alleviate South Korean’s fears of military action. He said Thursday that Trump agreed to consult South Korea before taking military action against Pyongyang.

A diplomatic resolution could be hard to reach with South Korea and the U.S. beginning military exercises next week.

