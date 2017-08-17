Many Nurses Lack Knowledge Of Health Risks For New Moms, Study Says

August 17, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Chris Melore, nurses, postpartum, talkers

CBS Local — A new survey has revealed that many nurses who care for new mothers do not have the medical knowledge to detect serious postpartum health conditions. The nationwide study says many life-threatening complications go without warning when new moms leave the hospital.

The study, published in the American Journal of Maternal/Child Nursing, showed that a stunning 88 percent of nurses polled could not name the three leading causes of maternal death. The 372 registered nurses (RN’s) who took part in the survey all care for women during postpartum.

Two-thirds of the RN’s reported spending less than 10 minutes going over potential warning signs with new mothers on the day they were discharged.

“If nurses aren’t aware that there’s been a rise in maternal mortality, then it makes it less urgent to explain to women what the warning signs are,” said the study’s co-author Debra Bingham. The teacher at the University of Maryland School of Nursing added, “we had some nurses come out and say, ‘Well you know what, I don’t want to scare the woman. This is supposed to be a happy time.’”

According to the CDC, 65,000 women in the United States experience severe pregnancy complications like heart attacks or hemorrhaging each year. The rate of severe maternal morbidity (SMM) has reportedly doubled in the U.S. from 2000 to 2010.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen